Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Karissa Hill said she considered her father an “everything man” because he did so many things. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has reached a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone.

The settlement announced Friday is the largest in city history.

The city attorney says no amount of money will bring Hill back to his family, but called the settlement an important and necessary step in the right direction.

The settlement will also rename a city gym frequented by Hill.

The officer who shot Hill was fired and has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss