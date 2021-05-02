Colorado woman killed in rare bear attack

(NBC News) — A 39-year-old Colorado woman was killed in an apparent bear attack while walking her two dogs, authorities said Saturday.

Her boyfriend told officials he returned home around 8:30 p.m. MT Friday, according to state parks officials. He discovered the dogs outside the residence near Trimble, Colorado, but the woman was missing.

He found her body an hour later and called 911, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Wildlife officers said they found “signs of consumption on the body and an abundance of bear scat and hair at the scene.”

