TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested after investigators said he stole a Park County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, evaded police and was shot at by deputies in the early morning hours on Monday.

Jeremiah James Taylor, 33, allegedly broke into an unstaffed Park County Sheriff’s substation and stole a marked 2013 Dodge Durango. He then went to the location of a domestic violence call just before 3:30 a.m. that was broadcast on the Teller County police channel.

The people at the home said Taylor appeared to be intoxicated. They said he asked, “where’s the old man that’s going to shoot someone?”

When Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, he sped off.

“That was one of my biggest concerns that we were going to have a high-speed pursuit with a law enforcement vehicle crashing into an innocent citizen,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said.

Taylor was spotted about two hours later and when deputies pursued him, they say he took off, hitting speeds of up to 110 mph, and broke several traffic laws during the chase.

Taylor crashed on Matakat Road around Mile Marker 4 and ran into the woods, police said. When deputies caught up with him, he was armed with a knife and noncompliant. Deputies deployed a Taser at Taylor and an officer shot at least one round, Teller County Sheriff’s Office said. No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said Taylor suffered self-inflicted knife wounds and was taken to the hospital after he was taken into custody.

In addition to the list of charges he’s facing for this incident, Taylor was also on probation for menacing, theft and DUI along with being investigated for several other crimes that occurred in the area previous to the Park County Sheriff’s Office burglary. The charges in this case are:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Impersonating a peace officer

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree burglary

Reckless driving

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Park County Sheriff at 719-836-4121 Option 5 or the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 719-687-9652.