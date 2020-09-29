College football coach left ‘All Lives Matter’ sign on door before quitting team

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — A coach for the Illinois State Redbirds suddenly quit the team last week, leaving behind a note that said “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.”

According to The Pantagraph, Kurt Beathard, the Redbird’s offensive coordinator, left the note pinned to his office door.

Officials confirmed to the paper Beathard was no longer a part of the team, but did not say why he left.

The paper also reported that Beathard’s departure followed an incident in the locker room in which someone had taken down a “Black Lives Matter” poster. He later said he did not have anything to do with the poster’s removal, but someone put a sign on his door saying he was responsible.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the newspaper. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.

In the weeks prior, Redbirds players took issue with athletic director Larry Lyons using the phrase “All Redbird Lives Matter” in a video conference, which resulted in some student-athletes boycotting workouts and holding a protest march.

Beathard’s nephew, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.