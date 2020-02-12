College dean among 14 arrested after showing up to have sex with child, officials say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (CNN) — A college dean is among 14 people arrested for child pornography and human trafficking in South Georgia.

Valdosta State University confirms Keith Walters, dean of the school’s College of Science and Mathematics, has been put on administrative leave following his arrest.

Authorities tricked Walters and the other suspects into believing they were meeting a child for sex.

Law officials in Valdosta say they’re glad to have the suspects off the streets.

“I don’t care where they come from, as long as we get them in jail, get them away from my children,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. “I have five children. They’re grown, but they’ve got children that live here. It’s a bad situation, something that really needs to be looked at.”

The suspects arrested in the sting range from 24 to 57 years old.

