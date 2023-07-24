TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you thought “Cocaine Sharks” sounded bizarre, chances are you’ll get a kick out of this one too.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at a port of entry in Texas intercepted nearly 18 pounds of cocaine concealed within several wheels of cheese.

The ‘gouda-ttempt’ was not enough to fool agents who were assigned to work on July 20 when they refferred a pick-up truck arriving from Mexico for a secondary inspection.

Officers took the four wheels of cheese that had been declared by the driver to a staion for an x-ray scan. But something didn’t smell right. CBP said the scan revealed “anomalies” within the cheese.

Officers cut open the cheese wheels to discover a total of seven bundles filled with cocaine. The bundles had a combined weight of 17.8 pounds.

The drugs, cheese, and pick-up were seized by officers. The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”