TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Air and surface crews with the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a boater who was ejected from his vessel after it crashed and spun out of control several times.

51-year-old Todman Davaughn was reportedly ejected from a 30-foot white power boat on Sunday near Coki Point Beach and Thatch Cay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

A witness who saw the incident called 911, who directed the call to Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan. A MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter was launched for a search.

The Coast Guard then deployed a self-locating buoy and an HC-144 aircraft. St. Thomas rescue crews sent a boat, divers, and a drone to aid in the search.

Officials said a friend of Davaughn’s towed his boat back to shore.

U.S. Coast Guard

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

The search continues.