(WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing American who fell off a cruise ship.

The USCG and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said they are searching for Cameron Robins, who reportedly fell off a Sunset cruise ship Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Robbins is believed to have fallen near Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Those with information are asked to contact the RPDF at RBDF at 242-362-3700 or Royal Bahamas Police Force at 242-322-4444.