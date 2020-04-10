Coast Guard offloads $1.3M worth of seized marijuana

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the drugs taken off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Trump on Wednesday are worth an estimated $1.3 million.

U.S. law enforcement partners assisted the Coast Guard in the operation that prevented the drugs from reaching their destination.

“Through this time of uncertainty, Coast Guard cutter crews remain vigilant and on watch to safe guard the American people from all maritime threats,” said Lt. Johnston Ariail, the commanding officer of the William Trump. “This includes preventing drug smugglers from attempting to infiltrate our borders by capitalizing on the current pandemic.”

The seizure occurred during a patrol when Trump’s crew sighted a suspect go-fast vessel with two people aboard. As the cutter’s small boat crew approached the suspect vessel, they observed multiple bales of the suspected drug being jettisoned from the vessel. In total, nearly 40 bales and 12 individual packages were seized.

The Trump is based in Key West.