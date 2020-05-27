1  of  2
Coast Guard finds 1,100 lbs of cocaine in Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — The Coast Guard discovered approximately 1,100 pounds of cocaine off the coast of Desecho Island near Puerto Rico Friday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew located a debris field about 10 miles southwest of Desecho Island which turned out to be 11 bales of cocaine.

The bales of cocaine were transferred to the Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force personnel.

“The recovery of the 11 bales of cocaine offshore from Puerto Rico highlights the excellent work of the cutter Paul Clark, deployed to Puerto Rico from Miami and the MH-60 crew as well as the Puerto Rico based cutter Joseph Tezanos,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response. “The Coast Guard could not complete the interdiction cycle of success were it not for the outstanding interagency coordination of the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force who supported the drug offload on a holiday weekend.”   

