MIAMI (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a missing American man who fell off a cruise ship earlier this week.

The USCG said 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, a recent high school graduate, fell off Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise ship near Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force reported the incident to the Coast Guard at 11:30 p.m., launching a joint search across 325 square miles.

For two days, crews looked for the young man before calling off the search.

“We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. “We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends.”

While the search has been ended, the Coast Guard said anyone with new information can call 305-415-6800.