LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA) – Two Kentucky co-workers are cashing in big after they purchased a winning scratch-off ticket during their lunch break.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, who work as cashiers at ValuMarket on Bardstown Road in Louisville, decided to buy two scratch-off tickets from the store during their break, the Kentucky Lottery wrote.

At first, Trice and Mitchell won $100 off a $30 ticket. The two and then decided to try their luck on a $50 500X ticket.

“We were just messing around and decided to play,” Trice told the lottery.

As the co-workers scratched off the first spot, they uncovered a $500 win, but their luck didn’t stop there.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said in a release. “We even did a little fist bump.”

However, their winnings kept coming as the two scratched off prizes under every location. By the time they were done, the two had won a total of $50,000.

“I saw the second one and thought I was going to pass out,” Trice said in a release.

The two claimed their ticket on the following day, which just so happened to also be Mitchell’s birthday. After taxes, they each received $17,875.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely, a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell told the lottery office that he plans on getting a car and finding housing while Trice said she plans on putting her winnings towards rent and savings.

ValuMarket will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket, the Kentucky Lottery said.