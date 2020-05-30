CNN reporter surveys damage to CNN Center after night of protests in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN/WFLA) — CNN reporter Nick Valencia surveyed the damage to the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia following violent protests in the city Friday night.

“What started as a peaceful demonstration didn’t take long to turn violent,” Valencia said. “CNN Center was one of the targets of the frustration of the demonstrators.”

Hours after arriving at the CNN Center, Valencia said demonstrators began throwing rocks and breaking windows.

“This scene was chaotic,” Valencia said. “We saw officers, at least two officers injured in clashes with demonstrators.”

The crowd was eventually dispersed by police.

