Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

CNN reporter surveys damage to CNN Center after night of protests in Atlanta

National

by: CNN NEWSOURCE,

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN/WFLA) — CNN reporter Nick Valencia surveyed the damage to the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia following violent protests in the city Friday night.

“What started as a peaceful demonstration didn’t take long to turn violent,” Valencia said. “CNN Center was one of the targets of the frustration of the demonstrators.”

Hours after arriving at the CNN Center, Valencia said demonstrators began throwing rocks and breaking windows.

“This scene was chaotic,” Valencia said. “We saw officers, at least two officers injured in clashes with demonstrators.”

The crowd was eventually dispersed by police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss