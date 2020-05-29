CNN reporter, crew arrested live on air during Minneapolis protest

Warning, the video above contains profanity at times.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Minneapolis police arrested a CNN crew that was covering the protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday, according to the news network. They have since been released, and the state’s governor has apologized.

Among those arrested was correspondent Omar Jimenez, who was reporting live on air around 5 a.m., one street south of downtown, close to a police precinct that was set on fire.

According to CNN, Jimenez fully cooperated with police and offered to move.

Despite having press credentials, Jimenez, his producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez were all detained.

Police declined to say on camera why the crew was arrested, but CNN said they were told to move but didn’t.

Jimenez later said he was treated cordially after his arrest.

“We’re doing OK, now. There were a few uneasy moments there,” Jimenez said.

CNN said they had a white correspondent, Josh Campbell, reporting from a block away, but he was not arrested.

“I identified myself … they said, ‘OK, you’re permitted to be in the area,'” recounted Campbell, who is white. “I was treated much differently than (Jimenez) was.”

Jimenez is black and Latino.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz contacted CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker to apologize for what happened, the network reported.

