TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A close call caught on camera shows the terrifying moments a car slams into a patrol vehicle on Dec. 7.

A Georgia officer is lucky after he narrowly avoided being hit during a traffic stop on the side of an interstate.

The officer was executing the traffic stop on Dec. 7 when the fast-moving vehicle came crashing into the side of his patrol car.

The Gwinnett County Police Department shared the incident on their Facebook page, and said thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Let this remind you to move over one lane when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle on the shoulder,” the department wrote. “If you cannot change lanes, reduce your speed below the speed limit and be prepared to stop.”