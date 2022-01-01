Cleveland off-duty officer who ‘lived to impact others’ killed in carjacking, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department identified the off-duty officer who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking in Cleveland Friday night around 6 p.m., according to a release from police.

Officers said an investigation indicated that a suspect approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building with a gun. Police say a struggle ensued before the officer was shot twice.

Police say the suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle.

Bartek was taken to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, Bartek’s vehicle was reportedly found and a man was taken into custody. Hours later, a woman was also arrested, police say.

Charges have only been filed against one of the suspects so far. Law enforcement agencies are pursuing felony charges. This matter remains under investigation.

Officer Bartek was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019 and was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side.

“The Titans community is deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts go out to Shane Bartek’s family, friends, and fellow officers,” the school district said in a statement to FOX 8.

Bartek’s friend Justin Delaney also spoke with FOX 8 Saturday.

“Please just make sure everyone knows he loved his job, he loved his friends, and he loved his family,” Delaney said. “He lived to impact others and touch people and his passing rocked all of us and we won’t ever let his spirit die.”

Early Saturday morning, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb offered his condolences and a promise to support law enforcement in keeping neighborhoods secure.

We offer sincere condolences to Officer Shane Bartek, his family and the entire Cleveland Division of Police. These types of senseless crimes won't be tolerated. Together, we will fight for a safer city & support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our neighborhoods secure. https://t.co/0njYfdkDDI — Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb (@BibbForCLE) January 1, 2022

Cleveland City Council also released a statement following the death of the city officer: