Clemency application ‘in the works’ after petition signed by over 4M after trucker given 110 years

DENVER (KDVR) — The attorney for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of a semitruck who caused a fiery Interstate 70 crash that killed four people, said an application for clemency commutation on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos is “in the works.”

The governor’s office has not answered FOX31’s questions regarding any type of request made to his office for the driver’s clemency.

Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison on Dec. 13 for his role in the crash that killed four people in 2019.

A Change.org petition received more than 4 million signatures in support of Aguilera-Mederos.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving the 18-wheeler when he crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers on Interstate 70 in Lakewood.

A jury found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 counts in October:

Vehicular homicide: 4 counts

Vehicular assault: 2 counts

Assault in the first degree – extreme indifference: 6 counts

Criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree: 10 counts

Reckless driving: 1 count

Careless driving causing death: 4 counts

He was found not guilty of 15 counts of criminal attempts to commit assault in the first degree.

Aguilera-Moderos was driving a semitrailer loaded with lumber. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. His truck swerved at times, forcing other drivers off the road.

A giant fireball erupted after Aguileras-Mederos slammed into dozens of cars already backed up on the highway because of an earlier crash.

Aquilaras-Mederos claimed the brakes on the truck failed and he lost control.