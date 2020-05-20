Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

RESON, VA – MAY 16: Dozens of exoskeletons belonging to newly emerged adult cicadas lie under a tree May 16, 2004 in Reston, Virginia. After 17-years living below ground, billions of cicadas belonging to Brood X begin to emerge across much of the eastern United States. The cicadas shed their larval skin, spread their wings, and fly out to mate making a tremendous noise in the process. (Photo by Richard Ellis/Getty Images)

(CNN) – You may soon hear an eerie noise that can only come from one thing–a cicada.

According to experts, an onslaught of the noisy bugs are on their way to the sky after 17 years underground.

The experts believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not post a threat to people, but they could damage trees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss