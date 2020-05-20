Cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years

RESON, VA – MAY 16: Dozens of exoskeletons belonging to newly emerged adult cicadas lie under a tree May 16, 2004 in Reston, Virginia. After 17-years living below ground, billions of cicadas belonging to Brood X begin to emerge across much of the eastern United States. The cicadas shed their larval skin, spread their wings, and fly out to mate making a tremendous noise in the process. (Photo by Richard Ellis/Getty Images)

(CNN) – You may soon hear an eerie noise that can only come from one thing–a cicada.

According to experts, an onslaught of the noisy bugs are on their way to the sky after 17 years underground.

The experts believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not post a threat to people, but they could damage trees.

