(WFLA) — Ouija boards and other “spirit boards” are advertised as a way to contact spirits from beyond, but can they be used to reach Jesus?

Well, an exorcist with the Catholic Chuch says no.

In an interview with Catholic news agency EWTN Nightly News, Mexican priest and exorcist Ernesto Maria Caro said one particular game, the Holy Spirit Board, is actually “a trap from the devil.”

“The Devil is always looking for ways that can trap all the victims that he can,” Caro told EWTN.

The Holy Spirit Board, which is sold on Amazon for $29.95, is advertised as a way to “communicate directly with Jesus Christ” with the help of a letter board and a golden cross planchette.

“Perfect for churches, prayer groups or just getting together with friends,” the board game says on its page. “Unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety.”

Although Caro insisted that the Devil is behind the game, advertisements portray it as more of a harmless parody instead of a spiritual attack from hell.

A video advertising the game features a man dressed as the Christian messiah. The man says Ouija boards are dangerous right before licking the Holy Spirit Board.

“The power of Christ compels you to get yours today!” the costumed Jesus says in the video.

While some people viewed the comedic game as demonic, others saw the board as just a joke for fun.

“This is just a toy,” said one Amazon customer. “It’s just for fun, it doesn’t do anything other than make fun times, laughs, and conversation. It is all just pretend.”