CHP pursues stolen party bus in Los Angeles area

SAN DIEGO (KTLA) – The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a party bus reported stolen in the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.

The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, officials said. The driver had left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition while picking up clients, when someone got in the vehicle and left, according to San Diego Police.

Police were searching for the vehicle in San Diego to no avail. But then about an hour and a half later the limo company received a call from a random driver on the 405 complaining about erratic speeds and behavior from their driver, Susie Leitzke, owner of Top Dog Limo Bus in San Diego, told KTLA.

The limo company explained that the party bus was stolen, and so that driver stayed on the phone them until authorities arrived.

The chase of the 2018 black Ford bus began later around 11:45 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, CHP said.

Sky5 was overhead around 12:10 p.m. as the limo party bus made its way from the 5 Freeway to the northbound 14 Freeway, entering the Santa Clarita area.

The driver continued on the 14, reaching Acton and then exiting onto the Pearblossom Highway around 12:36 p.m.

The party bus struck a silver sedan minutes later, sending the vehicle plunging forward. The bus came to a halt on the wrong side of the road, with thee patrol units pulling behind it.

The driver came out with his hands up, surrendering to authorities.

CHP originally said there was one occupant in the vehicle but later said it was unclear how many people were inside due to the tinted windows.

Leitzke said the employee who the bus was stolen from was given a replacement party bus to continue taking his client’s out.

