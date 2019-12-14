‘Choose Topeka’; Kansas town will pay you up to $15,000 just to move there

A hot-air balloon passes over U.S. Route 24 in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (WFLA/CNN) – The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.

Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.

The program is called ‘Choose Topeka’ and will pay up to $10,000 to people who rent and $15,000 to those who purchase or rehabilitate a home, according to the news release from the Greater Topeka Partnership.

These incentives are performance-based, once a resident has spent a year living in the community.

The city hopes this will boost the area’s population and work toward fostering an “Intentional community.”