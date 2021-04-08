Chipotle to offer debt-free degrees to employees

(NBC) – Chipotle announced it will offer debt-free degrees to its employees.

The restaurant chain said it will offer workers the opportunity to pursue debt-free degrees in agriculture, culinary arts, and hospitality after 120 days of employment with zero up-front cost to employees.

That’s right, according to Chipotle, the program provides 100 percent of tuition costs up-front. It covers nearly a hundred different degree options at 10 universities, including the University of Arizona, Oregon State University, and the University of Denver.

The program is in partnership with “Guild Education.”

For more information, visit Chipotle’s website.