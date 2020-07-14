Chipotle testing cauliflower rice in select markets

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Some Chipotle restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin are testing out cauliflower rice this month.

The no-rice rice is a plant-based alternative for people for who avoid eating grains.

Chipotle says its recipe includes grilled cauliflower, cilantro and lime juice, along with salt and pepper.

It has four net carbs per serving and works for anyone on a paleo or low-carb keto diet.

Chipotle says the addition comes after a lot of customer feedback.

Cauliflower rice will cost an extra $2 and is available to order in participating restaurants or through the app.