Chipotle testing cauliflower rice in select markets

National

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Chipotle via CNN Newsource)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Some Chipotle restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin are testing out cauliflower rice this month.

The no-rice rice is a plant-based alternative for people for who avoid eating grains.

Chipotle says its recipe includes grilled cauliflower, cilantro and lime juice, along with salt and pepper.

It has four net carbs per serving and works for anyone on a paleo or low-carb keto diet.

Chipotle says the addition comes after a lot of customer feedback.

Cauliflower rice will cost an extra $2 and is available to order in participating restaurants or through the app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss