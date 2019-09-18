Chilling back to school ad released by Sandy Hook families

TAMPA (CNN) — A powerful, chilling PSA is shedding light on school shootings and begging for a solution.

The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country and this new ad by Sand Hook Promise hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children, hopefully leading to an end in deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as a shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at sandy hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Learn more about the organization hoping to prevent future tragedies at SandyHookPromise.org.