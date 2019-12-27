Child dies on Delta plane after going into cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (CNN/WFLA) – A 10-year-old girl died on a plane that was leaving the Los Angeles International Airport after suffering a medical emergency on Thursday evening, KTLA reported.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this time.

According to Delta Airlines, a Seattle-bound flight was diverted back to Los Angeles shortly after takeoff.

Police were called to one of the departure gates.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the child was in cardiac arrest and that paramedics worked to save the girl, but she died at the scene.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

Authorities have not identified the child and further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

