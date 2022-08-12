(WFLA) — A child was charged in connection to the murders of a mother and her two children in New Hampshire, according to reports.

NBC News reported the child was arrested and charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

Authorities allege the child shot and killed 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons Benjamin, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1, on August 3, 2022. Each died from a single gunshot wound.

The manner of her death was determined to be a homicide.

According to NBC, Kassandra and her children were all found dead inside a home around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities did not release the age or identity of the child. A motive behind the killings is unclear.