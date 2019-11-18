Chick-fil-A stops donations to controversial Christian charities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A will reportedly stop donations to two Christian charities that are known for their history of opposing LGBT rights.

Business Insider reports the company has cut charitable ties with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

“We made multiyear commitments to both organizations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018. Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education,” a Chick-fil-A told the business news website.

The fast-food chain has donated millions of dollars to both groups, funding programs such as summer camps that work directly with underprivileged children.

The Atlanta-based company now plans to expand partnerships with the education nonprofit Junior Achievement USA and the homeless-youth organization Covenant House International and “deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” according to Business Insider.

This involves donating $9 million to charity, including $25,000 to a local food bank each time a new restaurant opens.

The move comes after years of receiving backlash from LGBT rights advocates.

In 2012, CEO Dan Cathy made headlines after saying: “We are very much supportive of the family – the biblical definition of the family unit. We are a family-owned business, a family-led business, and we are married to our first wives. We give God thanks for that … We want to do anything we possibly can to strengthen families.”

And more recently, the United Kingdom’s first Chick-fil-A announced its pending closure after gay rights campaigners called for a boycott of the fast-food chain. It had been open for less than a month.

The City of San Antonio also banned Chick-fil-A from the airport after the company donated $2 million to the charities.

After facing backlash in 2012, Chick-fil-A stopped donating to the Winshape Foundation, an umbrella organization for a number of religious organizations that are opposed to LGBTQ rights.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army continued to receive donations until this year. Rodney Bullard, the head of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, previously called the donations “relevant and impactful in the community.”

“For us, that’s a much higher calling than any political or cultural war that’s being waged,” Bullard said.

