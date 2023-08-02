(WFLA) — The popular fast-food restaurant chain, Chick-Fil-A is putting a twist on two new restaurant concept locations coming in 2024.

One experimental location will feature four drive-thru lanes positioned underneath the kitchen — you read that right.

“By building the kitchen above the drive-thru lanes, meals are expedited to the Team Member who delivers the order directly to the customer in a space protected by the upper level,” the company wrote.

(Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A)

Chick-Fil-A said the innovative restaurant’s design is made to “elevate and accelerate” the ordering experience for customers who have an appetite for convenience.

The second location will feature the company’s new walk-up concept which was “designed to fit seamlessly in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.”

“Guests can expect an experience that gets their order into their hands quickly, just the way they like it, without interrupting their busy schedules,” the company added.

(Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A)

“Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait-time, while continuing to provide genuine hospitality and care to every guest.”

The drive-thru concept will be located in the Atlanta metro area and the walk-up concept will open in New York City.