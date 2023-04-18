A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — If you are passionate about Chick-fil-A’s sauces, you’re in luck. The fast-food retailer is spotlighting its popular sauces by releasing a limited-edition collection of sauce-themes merchandise.

The new line of merchandise features 11 clothing items and a variety of sauce-styled accessories, including a tote bag, bucket hat, sneakers and more.

The items range from $6 to $80 and will be available in the colors representing Chick-fil-A’s seven signature sauces: Chick-fil-A Sauce, Honey Mustard, Barbecue, Polynesian Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Zesty Buffalo and Garden Herb Ranch.

Chick-fil-A is also selling sauce keychains exclusively in its restaurants.

“At Chick-fil-A, we love that our guests have such passion for sauces. We wanted to create a way for fans to celebrate their favorite sauce flavors in style – beyond the restaurant. With signature sauce color palettes, the new merchandise line offers all the sauce, without the spill – featuring everything from sauce drip t-shirts to accessories inspired by each flavor. Plus, guests have even more opportunities to enjoy their favorite sauce at home this spring with two new Bottled Sauce options coming to grocery and retail.” said Sara Storck, senior director of brand strategy.

The two sauces available in stores are Chick-fil-A’s Barbeque Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce. They will be available at Walmart and Target and other participating grocery stores nationwide.