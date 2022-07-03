TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the eighth straight year, the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A was ranked as America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
The index, which ranks customer satisfaction of full-service restaurants on a scale of 0-100, scored the chicken chain at 83. Not only did Chick-fil-A lead the fast food industry, it also led the group of all chain restaurants.
ACSI newcomer Jimmy John’s was four points behind Chick-fil-A with a score of 79. Domino’s and KFC followed closely behind at 78 each.
Here are the fast-food restaurants with the best scores:
- Chick-fil-A, 83
- Jimmy John’s, 79
- Domino’s, 78
- KFC, 78
- Chipotle, 77
- Panera, 77
- Pizza Hut, 77
- Starbucks, 77
- Arby’s, 76
- Five Guys, 76
- Papa John’s, 76
- Burger King, 75
- Little Caesars, 75
- Panda Express,75
- Subway, 75
- Dairy Queen, 74
- Dunkin’, 74
- Sonic, 74
- Wendy’s 73
- Jack in the Box, 72
- Taco Bell, 72
- Popeyes, 71
- McDonald’s, 68
In terms of the customer experience, full-service restaurants are the preferred choice again, the ACSI report said.