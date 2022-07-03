A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the eighth straight year, the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A was ranked as America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The index, which ranks customer satisfaction of full-service restaurants on a scale of 0-100, scored the chicken chain at 83. Not only did Chick-fil-A lead the fast food industry, it also led the group of all chain restaurants.

ACSI newcomer Jimmy John’s was four points behind Chick-fil-A with a score of 79. Domino’s and KFC followed closely behind at 78 each.

Here are the fast-food restaurants with the best scores:

Chick-fil-A, 83 Jimmy John’s, 79 Domino’s, 78 KFC, 78 Chipotle, 77 Panera, 77 Pizza Hut, 77 Starbucks, 77 Arby’s, 76 Five Guys, 76 Papa John’s, 76 Burger King, 75 Little Caesars, 75 Panda Express,75 Subway, 75 Dairy Queen, 74 Dunkin’, 74 Sonic, 74 Wendy’s 73 Jack in the Box, 72 Taco Bell, 72 Popeyes, 71 McDonald’s, 68

In terms of the customer experience, full-service restaurants are the preferred choice again, the ACSI report said.