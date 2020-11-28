Chick-Fil-A in Georgia goes full Christmas with nearly half a million lights

ATHENS, Ga. (WFLA) — A Chick-Fil-A in Athens, Georgia makes headlines every holiday season with a restaurant looking like it was lit by Clark Griswold.

The Chick-Fil-A, located at 3637 Atlanta Highway, is well-known for its all-out Christmas display. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is still operating this year on a drive-thru and carry-out only basis.

If you’d like to eat on-site, there are socially-distanced family circles on the lawn, or you can sit in your car at one of the 20 mobile curbside spots.

The light show is part of the restaurant’s “#LightOfAthens” initiative.

Alex Clark said he created #LightsOfAthens “to spread hope and create family traditions.” They hung up nearly half a million lights this year.

The video above showcasing this year’s lights was shared by Ron Casper on Facebook. The post has over 31,000 shares on the site.

Casper, a Chick-Fil-A customer, said he “never thought [the video] would be this popular.”

