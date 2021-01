TAMPA (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is giving away free chocolate fudge brownies throughout the month of January.

Chick-fil-A One members can redeem the offer via the free Chick-fil-A mobile app beginning Monday, Jan. 11 through Jan. 23.

The offer can be redeemed at more than 2,600 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the country by scanning or placing a mobile order on the app.

