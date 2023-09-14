TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A will be adding new express drive-thru lanes dedicated for mobile orders at hundreds of stores nationwide, which they claim will help cut down on wait times, the company announced.

The “Mobile Thru” lane will be rolled out to more than 300 locations after a two-year testing period found that 90% of the people who used it found it smooth, according to a news release.

“Our hope with Mobile Thru is to help guests experience the drive-thru quicker than ever before,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “By dedicating one of our lanes exclusively for mobile order pickup, we are creating an easier and more efficient experience for our guests on the go.”

Customers who place a mobile order at participating stores can select “Mobile Thru” as their pickup method and follow the signs at the restaurant. There, customers will scan a QR code and pull forward for their order, according to the company.

“We understand that Chick-fil-A guests can experience wait times while ordering at a busy restaurant, which is why we created a new convenient drive-thru option,” the spokesperson said.

Customers can also still use traditional methods of ordering with an employee in the drive-thru or ordering at the inside counter.

A 2022 study from QSR found that Chick-fil-A drive-thrus had the longest average wait times, while Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr, and KFC had the shortest.