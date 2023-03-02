TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Before you toss your change into the abyss, you might want to take an extra look at it. Tossing certain coins could cost you a pretty penny.

Cointrackers listed the top 25 most valuable pennies ever minted in the United States. The coins’ value is based on when they were issued into circulation and some of them are worth thousands of dollars.

The most valuable penny is the 1944 Steel Penny, worth $408,000 in mint condition. In average condition, the penny is worth $10,000, according to the site.

Cointrackers said there were just a few of the 1944 Steel Pennies ever minted and they all would have been released by error into the coin supply. If the coin is real, it should stick to a magnet.

The second most valuable penny is the 1943 Copper Penny. In mint condition, the penny could be valued at around $250,000. In average condition, it’s worth $60,047, Cointrackers said.

The 1943 Copper Penny was also released in error. During that year, Cointrackers said the pennies minted were supposed to be steel or war pennies.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most valuable pennies, according to Cointrackers:

1. 1944 Steel Wheat Penny – $408,000

2. 1943 Copper Wheat Penny – $250,000

3. 1856 Flying Eagle Penny – $25,000

4. 1873 Indian Head Penny – $10,000

5. 1858 Flying Eagle Penny – $10,000

6. 1857 Flying Eagle Penny – $7,000

7. 1914 D Wheat Penny – $5,500

8. 1922 D Wheat Penny – $5,000

9. 1909 S VDB Wheat Penny – $4,150

10. 1877 Indian Head Penny – $3,200