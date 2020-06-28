Chase fixes issue that caused wrong account balances

(CNN) – Chase says it has corrected a technical problem that showed some customers the wrong balances.

Account holders took to social media to complain about the issue late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Chase says a glitch delayed updates to what customers saw on the website and mobile app.

In a tweet, the banks say it fixed the issue Sunday morning.

