Chase fixes issue that caused wrong account balances

(CNN) – Chase says it has corrected a technical problem that showed some customers the wrong balances.
Account holders took to social media to complain about the issue late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Chase says a glitch delayed updates to what customers saw on the website and mobile app.
In a tweet, the banks say it fixed the issue Sunday morning.
