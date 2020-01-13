Charges pending over video showing two-year-old using vaping device

INDIANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a video that shows a two-year-old who was given a vaping device.

“The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending,” the tweet said.

Investigators were expected to release more information on Monday.

The video, which was obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, shows the two-year-old using the vaping device before coughing and crying.

The teens that are believed to have given the child the device can be heard laughing.

In a statement given to KDKA, the United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania  confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved:

“United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities.”

