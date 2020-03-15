Chapel offers live stream option for those who can’t attend wedding

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (CNN) — A Las Vegas wedding chapel is helping bring people together virtually with an option to live stream a wedding.

Chapel of the Flowers celebrated its 60th anniversary Saturday by marrying 55 couples.

Those with family or friends who couldn’t make the service in person have the option to tune into the service via a live web stream.

Chapel of the Flowers says with everything going on, it’s good to focus on something positive.

“This virus is not stopping love.”

