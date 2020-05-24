Chain-reaction crash kills 3 teens walking along road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) — Investigators say speed was a factor in a car crash that left three teenage pedestrians dead in Indianapolis.

Three teenagers were struck and killed while walking along the side of the road early Saturday morning. Police say the teens were near a chain-reaction crash that involved three cars.

At least one of the vehicles spun out of control and struck the teens.

Police say they’ve conducted blood tests on drivers to see if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The area where the crash happened does not have sidewalks.

