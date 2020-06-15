TAMPA (WFLA) — Cell phone users, particularly T-Mobile customers, are experiencing outages along the southeastern part of the United States Monday.
T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as many customers were questioning whether others were experiencing similar outage issues.
The comment section has been flooded on Down Detector’s website with T-Mobile customers from across the United States reporting lack of service.
News Channel 8 has reached out to T-Mobile for a statement and is waiting to hear back.
LATEST STORIES:
- WNBA plans to play 2020 season at IMG Academy in Bradenton
- Ben Carson thinks Trump will come around to understanding on athletes kneeling protests
- T-Mobile customers experiencing outages nationwide
- Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus pandemic
- Several Cowboys, Texans players test positive for COVID-19, reports say