T-Mobile customers experiencing outages nationwide

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Cell phone users, particularly T-Mobile customers, are experiencing outages along the southeastern part of the United States Monday.

T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as many customers were questioning whether others were experiencing similar outage issues.

The comment section has been flooded on Down Detector’s website with T-Mobile customers from across the United States reporting lack of service.

News Channel 8 has reached out to T-Mobile for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

LATEST STORIES: