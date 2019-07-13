Celebrate National French Fry day with free fries!

National French Fry Day is on Saturday, July 13 and a number of local restaurants are offering freebies and deals on fries.

Here’s where you can get some free fries this Fry-Day Friday.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, get all-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

Burger 21: On Saturday, July 13, Burger 21 is offering Limited Edition Buffalo Ranch Fries in honor of National French Fry Day. Full details on their website

BurgerFi: Celebrate National French Fry Day at BurgerFi with $1 Regular Hand-Cut Fries

Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

Burger Monger: Snag an order of freehand-cut fries with a burger and drink purchase today.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger for joining the chain’s email list

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails

IHOP: For a limited time, the chain’s Classic Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.

PDQ: PDQ is running a contest on their Instagram where three people will win free fries for a year. All entries need to be received by 8:59 a.m. EST Saturday. For more information click here