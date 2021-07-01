CDC: Sharp decline in breast, cervical cancer screenings due to pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study shows cancer screenings declined sharply during the pandemic.

Researchers looked at data from the agency’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program from April of last year. They found an 87 percent decrease in screenings for breast cancer and an 84 percent drop in screenings for cervical cancer when compared with the previous five years.

The scientists say the declines coincided with the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases.

While screening volumes had begun to recover by June of last year, the experts say prolonged delays in screening may lead to delayed diagnoses.