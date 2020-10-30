CDC lifts ban on cruises and paves way for return to sailing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced that it will allow its no-sail order to expire this weekend.
The no-sail order has been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus but will expire on Saturday night and not be extended, the CDC said.
The order will be replaced with a new conditional sail order that will remain in effect until either Nov. 1, 2021, the expiration of the declaration of a public health emergency or when CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield decides to end it.
Cruise lines will have to prove to the CDC that its COVID-19 protocols are effective before they will be allowed to sail with passengers.
The change is a big win for the Florida cruise industry, which has been shuttered completely since March.
