(WFLA) — Border Protection officers in Atlanta intercepted nearly 200 pounds of Ketamine Tuesday while inspecting two shipments arriving from Sweden.

An X-ray examination of a trash compactor unveiled an anomaly within the shipment. Further inspection revealed several bricks of white powdered substance concealed inside the appliance.

Another X-ray examination of a second shipment containing metal thermos containers also presented an anomaly. Officers realized the metal drink cups had false bottoms concealing bags of a white powdery substance.

Both substances tested positive for Ketamine Hydrochloride, a Schedule III non-narcotic.

The 197 pounds of ketamine had an estimated street value of $985,000. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the DEA, ketamine, commonly known on the street as Special K, is used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain. Ketamine is also abused as a club drug and in sexual assaults.