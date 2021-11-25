CAUGHT ON CAM: Thieves cut hole in roof of Best Buy, steal Apple merchandise

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage inside Best Buy shows at least two suspects inside the store after entering through a hole they had cut in the roof.

“These are like two Grinches that are trying to steal Christmas because Black Friday is just two days away,” says Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Their target was anything Apple: iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, HP laptops.

“They had bolt cutters, they had drills, they had all the tools necessary to make entry into these cases,” said Barber.

The thieves spent more than two hours inside the store.

“A lot of times burglars are in there and they are scurrying around, they are trying to get in and out, they’re sloppy, they’re missing things,” said Barber. “They took their time, they were comfortable, they were not concerned about being discovered.”

The thieves left the building the same way they got in, leaving their tools and even the ladder behind. The burglary wasn’t discovered until employees opened the store Wednesday morning. Chief Barber is concerned it could happen again.

Watch the full surveillance video:

“It was very lucrative what they did last night, and so to me when they find something that is a good honey hole, they go back to it. It might not be ours. It might be somebody else’s.”

Despite having their faces covered Chief Barber says they do have some pretty strong leads as to who this is and hope to stop them before another business is hit.