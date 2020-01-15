Caught on cam: Customer allegedly steals ham, puts it in her skirt

(KFOR/NBC NEWS) — The owner an Oklahoma City market says he caught a customer stealing an entire six-pound ham by sticking it down her skirt.

Alex Kotlovenko says they noticed some items missing on Sunday, and when he checked the security cameras he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“It’s magic, it is literally magic,” Kotlovenko said. “We never witnessed it happening, so it’s really hard to track someone down and stop them at the door.”

In the video, you can see the woman, and two other men, looking at the cooler.

She pulls out a ham, looks around, then put the entire ham into her skirt.

Kotlovenko says she did the same thing with several packages of bacon.

“It was a surprise moment more than anything. That you can walk out of a store, that’s 1000 square feet, with seven or eight pounds of stuff in your skirt,” Kotlovenko said.

To keep this thing from happening again Kotlovenko says he plans to put up a sign banning baggy clothes. The thieves got away with about $80 worth of meat.