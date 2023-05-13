Twitter's search function suggested searches for animal abuse, leading some viewers to the video. As of Friday afternoon, Twitter appeared to have turned off all suggestions.

(NBC News) — Graphic videos of animal abuse have circulated widely on Twitter in recent weeks, generating outrage and renewed concern over the platform’s moderation practices.

One such video, in which a kitten appears to be placed inside a blender and then killed, has become so notorious that reactions to it have become their own genre of internet content.

Laura Clemens, 46, said her 11-year-old son came home from his school in London two weeks ago and asked if she had seen the video.

“There’s something about a cat in a blender,” Clemens remembered her son saying.