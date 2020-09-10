Cast your vote: National Toy Hall of Fame reveals 2020 finalists

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Toy Hall of Fame has revealed a dozen class toys as finalists to be considered for its 2020 induction class, and fans can vote for their favorite.

The finalists are Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings – from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.

“Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play,” he added.

Voting will be open from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16. The public will collectively act as one member of National Selection Advisory Committee. The top three toys will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the committee.

The inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Cast your vote on the National Toy Hall of Fame’s website.

