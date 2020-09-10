LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Cast your vote: National Toy Hall of Fame reveals 2020 finalists

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cute little boy having fun at home.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Toy Hall of Fame has revealed a dozen class toys as finalists to be considered for its 2020 induction class, and fans can vote for their favorite.

The finalists are Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings – from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.

“Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play,” he added.

Voting will be open from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16. The public will collectively act as one member of National Selection Advisory Committee. The top three toys will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the committee.

The inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Cast your vote on the National Toy Hall of Fame’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss