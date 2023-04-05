SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tech executive died after an apparent stabbing near SoMa early Tuesday morning, and police are asking for the public to come forward with any information, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The victim is Bob Lee, 43, of Mill Valley. Not only was he the founder of mobile payment service Cash App, he was an executive at cryptocurrency MobileCoin and part of mobile payment service Square.

No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect has been released.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street, near the Highrise Condos, after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. Officers found Lee suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Lee was provided medical aid by officers and emergency medical responders before he was taken to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.