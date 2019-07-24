Virginia woman accused of taking nude photos of spray tanners arrested in Kentucky

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a Virginia woman accused of secretly taking nude pictures of spray tanners — one of whom was a juvenile at the time — was arrested in Kentucky.

A spokesperson with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the Christian County Sheriffs Office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, arrested Michelle Putnam at the home Gary Wacks — the father of Putnam’s co-defendant Gregory Wacks.

Putnam is facing 14 charges for production and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators raided Putnam’s Carrollton, Virginia, apartment weeks ago while investigating a relationship between Putnam and Gregory Wacks.

Wacks, who was a member of the Virginia National Guard, was arrested on child pornography charges in April.