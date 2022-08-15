TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line announced revised COVID-19 guidelines Monday to simplify the vaccination and testing process for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.

Vaccinated guests will no longer be required to provide a negative test for sailings less than 16 nights. The cruise line also eliminated the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests, who will only need to show a negative test result at embarkation.

All new guidelines are effective for cruises departing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 or later.

Vaccinated guests

Vaccinated guests must continue to provide proof of their vaccination status prior to embarkation, however, pre-cruise testing will no longer be required.

Sailings to Canada, Bermuda, Greece, and Australia (per local guidelines) will not follow the new guidelines. Voyages 16 nights and longer will maintain their vaccination and testing requirements that are specific to the itinerary.

Unvaccinated guests

Unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to apply for a vaccine exemption. Guests who do not provide proof of vaccination will need to show a negative PCR or antigen test result taken within three days of embarkation.

Cruises in Australia or on voyages 16 nights and longer will not follow the new guidelines.

Guests under the age of five are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements in the United States and under the age of 12 in Australia. Voyages 16 nights and longer will continue to have vaccination and testing requirements that are specific to the itinerary.

According to Carnival’s Have Fun. Be Safe. page, COVID-19 protocols will continue to evolve based on advice from medical and public health advisors.

Requirements for long voyages and destination-specific protocols are available on Carnival’s Have Fun. Be Safe. page on Carnival.com.